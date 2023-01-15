Springfield Jr. Blues claim win on the road against Janesville Jets

A close game saw the Springfield Jr. Blues just edge out the Janesville Jets on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from James Callahan . Edvards Bergmanis and Isaac Keller assisted.

Mac Gadowsky scored late in the second period, assisted by Brayden Cook and Adyn Merrick .

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Cole Lonsdale scored, assisted by Nikita Nikora .

Max Giblin narrowed the gap to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Gustav Portillo and Matthew Hale .

The Jets narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Jimmy Doyle netted one, assisted by Noah Gibbs and Mack Keryluk .

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 4-2 with 53 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Edvards Bergmanis.

The Jets narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jimmy Doyle, assisted by Charlie Lieberman and Connor Deturris .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.