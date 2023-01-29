Springfield Jr. Blues beat Minnesota Wilderness in overtime

The Springfield Jr. Blues hosted the Minnesota Wilderness in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Springfield prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Springfield's Jake Peterson scored the game-winning goal.

The Wilderness took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Donovan O'Neil.

The Jr. Bues scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Wilderness tied the score 3-3 with 01.06 remaining of the third period after a goal from Gunnar Thoreson, assisted by Severi Sulonen and Michael Quinn.

Just over one minutes in, Jake Peterson scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The Jr. Bues host the Anchorage Wolverines in the next game at home on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center. The same day, the Wilderness will host the Ice Dogs at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.