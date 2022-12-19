Springfield Jr. Blues beat Minnesota Wilderness

The Springfield Jr. Blues won their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The Jr. Bues took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brayden Cook . Isaac Keller and Grant Ellings assisted.

The Wilderness' Oliver Stumpel tied the game late in the first, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Jr. Bues.

Nikita Nikora increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Cole Lonsdale .

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 5-2 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tyler Borgula, assisted by Nikita Nikora.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Jr. Bues hosting the Ice Dogs at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center and the Wilderness visiting the Brown Bears at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.