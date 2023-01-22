Springfield Jr. Blues beat Janesville Jets – Schultz scores 2

The Springfield Jr. Blues won against the visiting Janesville Jets 4-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Jr. Bues took the lead when James Callahan scored the first goal assisted by Mac Gadowsky and Nikita Nikora .

Seven minutes into the period, Alex Fendler scored a goal, assisted by Mac Gadowsky and Isaac Keller , making the score 2-0.

The Jr. Bues made it 3-0 with a goal from Andrew Schultz .

Jets' Matthew Hale tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Gabriel Lundberg and Cannon Lentz assisted.

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 4-1 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Andrew Schultz, assisted by Isaac Keller and Hayden Riva .

Next games:

On Friday, the Jr. Bues will host the Wilderness at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center and the Jets will play against the Steel at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.