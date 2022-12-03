Springfield Jr. Blues beat in overtime the North Iowa Bulls

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Springfield Jr. Blues come away with the close win over the North Iowa Bulls at home on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

Springfield's Cole Lonsdale scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulls took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Justin Mexico . Jack Seaverson and Eli Miller assisted.

The Jr. Bues tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Cole Lonsdale netted one, assisted by Mac Gadowsky and Nikita Nikora .

In overtime, it took 2:21 before Cole Lonsdale scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brayden Cook .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.