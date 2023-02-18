Solid victory for Wisconsin Windigo – shut out Minnesota Wilderness

The Wisconsin Windigo won their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Windigo took the lead when Zachary Burfoot scored assisted by Will Schumacher and Cole Mickel .

Everett Pietila increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Max Martin and Zachary Cline .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Will Schumacher who increased the Windigo's lead, assisted by Victor Widlund and Luke Levandowski , late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.