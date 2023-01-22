Solid victory for St. Cloud Norsemen – shut out Austin Bruins

The St. Cloud Norsemen won their road game against the Austin Bruins. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Blake Perbix . Andrew Clarke and Kade Peterson assisted.

Andrew Clarke increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Broten Sabo and Kade Peterson.

Hogan Sinjem increased the lead to 3-0 four minutes later, assisted by Nik Hong and Jack Wandmacher .

The Norsemen made it 4-0 when Jack Wandmacher netted one, assisted by Ethan Dahlmeir with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Minotauros at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, and the Norsemen playing the Bulls at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.