Solid victory for Shreveport Mudbugs – shut out Corpus Christi IceRays

The Shreveport Mudbugs won their road game against the Corpus Christi IceRays. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Next up:

On Friday the IceRays will play on the road against the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre, while the Mudbugs will face the Wranglers home at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.