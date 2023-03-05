Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Solid victory for Shreveport Mudbugs – shut out Corpus Christi IceRays

The Shreveport Mudbugs won their road game against the Corpus Christi IceRays. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 11:06 PM

Next up:

On Friday the IceRays will play on the road against the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre, while the Mudbugs will face the Wranglers home at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
