Solid victory for North Iowa Bulls – shut out Aberdeen Wings

The North Iowa Bulls won their home game against the Aberdeen Wings. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Bulls took the lead when Byron Hartley scored assisted by Tristan Kimmen and Carter Davis.

Max Scott then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Eli Miller and Logan Dombrowsky assisted.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.