Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Solid victory for New Mexico Ice Wolves – shut out El Paso Rhinos

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their road game against the El Paso Rhinos. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500265533_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 12, 2023 08:27 PM

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their road game against the El Paso Rhinos. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Rhinos hosting the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum, and the Ice Wolves playing the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
NAHL TP Garrett Horsager.JPG
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Stars of the Month, Princeton-bound forward and Nordiques push win streak to four
March 03, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 02, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine