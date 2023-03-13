Solid victory for New Mexico Ice Wolves – shut out El Paso Rhinos

The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their road game against the El Paso Rhinos. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Rhinos hosting the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum, and the Ice Wolves playing the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.