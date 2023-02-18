Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Solid victory for Minot Minotauros – shut out St. Cloud Norsemen

The Minot Minotauros won their road game against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

img_500254002_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 10:48 PM

The Minot Minotauros won their road game against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Minotauros started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kolby Amici scoring in the first minute, assisted by Colby Woogk and Lawton Zacher .

Joe Blackley increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Colby Woogk and Justin Dauphinais .

In the end the 3-0 came from Ben Johnson who increased the Minotauros' lead, assisted by Kolby Amici and Adam Mahler , with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Cloud at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.