Solid victory for Minot Minotauros – shut out St. Cloud Norsemen

The Minot Minotauros won their road game against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Minotauros started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kolby Amici scoring in the first minute, assisted by Colby Woogk and Lawton Zacher .

Joe Blackley increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Colby Woogk and Justin Dauphinais .

In the end the 3-0 came from Ben Johnson who increased the Minotauros' lead, assisted by Kolby Amici and Adam Mahler , with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Cloud at St. Cloud MAC Arena.