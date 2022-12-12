SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Minnesota Wilderness – shut out Janesville Jets

The Minnesota Wilderness won their road game against the Janesville Jets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 11, 2022 07:02 PM
The Wilderness opened strong, with Charlie Erickson scoring early in the first period, assisted by Severi Sulonen and Beau Janzig.

The Wilderness' Eddie Shepler increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Cole Gordon and Noah Griswold.

Kevin Marx Noren scored late in the second period, assisted by Michael Quinn.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 4-0, after only zero seconds into the third period when Kevin Marx Noren scored again, assisted by Ren Morque. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.

