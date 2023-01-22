Solid victory for Maine Nordiques – shut out Maryland Black Bears

The Maine Nordiques won their home game against the Maryland Black Bears. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The hosting Nordiques started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Blake Rothstein scoring in the first period, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Laurent Trepanier .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.17 remaining of the third period after a goal from Laurent Trepanier, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Filip Wiberg .

The Nordiques chalked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

The Nordiques play Northeast away on Monday at 12:30 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village. The Black Bears will face Northeast at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.