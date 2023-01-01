Solid victory for Fairbanks Ice Dogs – shut out Chippewa Steel

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs won their road game against the Chippewa Steel. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Ice Dogs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brady Welsch . Domenick Evtimov and Joey Potter assisted.

Domenick Evtimov scored late into the second period, assisted by Billy Renfrew and Justin Biraben .

Colin Goff increased the lead to 3-0 in the third period, assisted by Brady Welsch and Domenick Evtimov.

The Ice Dogs made it 4-0 when Billy Renfrew found the back of the net, in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

On Friday the Steel will play on the road against the Jets at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena, while the Ice Dogs will face the Jr. Bues road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.