Junior and Prospects NAHL

Solid victory for Bismarck Bobcats – shut out North Iowa Bulls

img_500272417_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:44 PM

The Bismarck Bobcats won their road game against the North Iowa Bulls. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Calvin Hanson scored assisted by Brandon Reller .

The Bobcats made it 2-0 with a goal from Adam Pietila .

In the end the 3-0 came from Patrick Johnson who increased the Bobcats' lead, assisted by Luke Roelofs and Adam Pietila, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
