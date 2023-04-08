Solid victory for Bismarck Bobcats – shut out North Iowa Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats won their road game against the North Iowa Bulls. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Calvin Hanson scored assisted by Brandon Reller .

The Bobcats made it 2-0 with a goal from Adam Pietila .

In the end the 3-0 came from Patrick Johnson who increased the Bobcats' lead, assisted by Luke Roelofs and Adam Pietila, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.