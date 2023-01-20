Solid victory for Bismarck Bobcats – shut out Aberdeen Wings

The Bismarck Bobcats won their road game against the Aberdeen Wings. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Bobcats took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Calvin Hanson . Erik Atchison assisted.

The Bobcats' Adam Pietila increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Vertti Jantunen .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Brandon Reller netted one.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes into the period when Vertti Jantunen found the back of the net, assisted by Patrick Johnson .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Drew Holt scored, assisted by Michael Neumeier and Nolan Nenow .

The Bobcats made it 6-0 when Chase Beacom beat the goalie, in the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.