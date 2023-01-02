Solid victory for Austin Bruins – shut out North Iowa Bulls

The Austin Bruins won their road game against the North Iowa Bulls. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The visiting Bruins took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gavin Morrissey . Parker Anderson and Jack Malinski assisted.

The Bruins increased the lead to 2-0, after only 26 seconds into the second period when Jack Malinski netted one, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Walter Zacher .

Austin Salani then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Josh Giuliani and Damon Furuseth assisted.

James Goffredo increased the lead to 4-0 late in the third period, assisted by Ocean Wallace .

The Bruins made it 5-0 when Parker Anderson found the back of the net, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Dylan Cook late in the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

The Bulls were called for 11 penalties, while the Bruins received nine penalties.

Coming up:

On Friday the Bulls will play at home against the Bobcats at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena, while the Bruins will face the Wings home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.