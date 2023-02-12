Solid victory for Amarillo Wranglers – shut out Lone Star Brahmas

The Amarillo Wranglers won their home game against the Lone Star Brahmas. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Wranglers took the lead when Rihards Simanovics scored assisted by Chase Davis and Pierce Patterson .

The Wranglers increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.43 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Ivey .

Coming up:

On Friday, the Wranglers will play the Ice Wolves at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen, and the Brahmas will play the Mudbugs at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.