Solid victory for Aberdeen Wings – shut out Minot Minotauros

The Aberdeen Wings won their home game against the Minot Minotauros. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Landon Parker . Devon Carlstrom and Luke Backel assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Dylan Wegner , assisted by Luke Backel and Devon Carlstrom.

In the end the 3-0 came from Landon Parker who increased the Wings' lead, assisted by Luke Backel and Nikolai Tishkevich , with a minute left into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.