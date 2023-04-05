Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Sixten Jennersjo and Tyler Ramm clinch it for Northeast Generals against Maine Nordiques

The Northeast Generals eked out a win against the Maine Nordiques on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:35 PM

The Generals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sixten Jennersjo . Bryceon Lago and Ryan Remick assisted.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Tyler Ramm scored, assisted by David Andreychuk and Ryan Remick.

Kellen Murphy narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Aidan Coupe .

Next up:

The Generals host the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the next game at home on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The same day, the Nordiques will host the Titans at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
