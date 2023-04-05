Sixten Jennersjo and Tyler Ramm clinch it for Northeast Generals against Maine Nordiques

The Northeast Generals eked out a win against the Maine Nordiques on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

The Generals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sixten Jennersjo . Bryceon Lago and Ryan Remick assisted.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Tyler Ramm scored, assisted by David Andreychuk and Ryan Remick.

Kellen Murphy narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Aidan Coupe .

The Generals host the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the next game at home on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The same day, the Nordiques will host the Titans at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.