Single-goal win for New Jersey Titans over Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The home-team New Jersey Titans seized a win against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at Middletown Ice World Arena. The team won 4-3 on Saturday.

The Titans scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Titans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Hat Tricks narrowed the gap to 4-3, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Emerson Molas scored, assisted by Quinn Kennedy and Logan Nickerson .

The Titans were called for nine penalties, while the Hat Tricks received 11 penalties.

Next up:

The Titans play Danbury away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks will face Johnstown at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.