Junior and Prospects NAHL

Single-goal win for Lone Star Brahmas over Corpus Christi IceRays

The home-team Lone Star Brahmas seized a win against the Corpus Christi IceRays at NYTEX Sports Centre. The team won 3-2 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 11:02 PM

The home-team Lone Star Brahmas seized a win against the Corpus Christi IceRays at NYTEX Sports Centre. The team won 3-2 on Saturday.

Lone Star's Collin Kleiser scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting IceRays opened strong, early in the game with Logan Neilson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Stepan Kuznetsov .

The Brahmas tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Ryan Comishock late in the first period, assisted by Jakob Karpa and Ray Murakami .

The Brahmas made it 2-1 late into the second period when Shane Carr netted one, assisted by Ryan Comishock and Ivan Zadvernyuk .

Connor Brust tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jackson Beach and Dylan Contreras .

Collin Kleiser took the lead late into the third.

