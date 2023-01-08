SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Single-goal win for Kenai River Brown Bears over Minnesota Wilderness

The road-team Kenai River Brown Bears seized a win against the Minnesota Wilderness at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The team won 1-0 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 10:00 PM
Next up:

On Friday, the Wilderness will play the Windigo at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena, and the Brown Bears will play the Ice Dogs at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.

