Single-goal win for Kenai River Brown Bears over Minnesota Wilderness
The road-team Kenai River Brown Bears seized a win against the Minnesota Wilderness at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The team won 1-0 on Saturday.
Next up:
On Friday, the Wilderness will play the Windigo at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena, and the Brown Bears will play the Ice Dogs at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.