Simanovics scores twice in Amarillo Wranglers' win over El Paso Rhinos

The Amarillo Wranglers beat the hosting El Paso Rhinos 5-2 on Friday.

The visiting Wranglers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Rihards Simanovics . Roman Zap assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Wranglers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Jack McDonald increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period.

The Rhinos narrowed the gap to 5-2 with 01.12 remaining of the third after a goal from Frank Tafelski , assisted by David Tolan and Nate Boak.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.