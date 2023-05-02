Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Shreveport Mudbugs win to decide series

Today at 9:51 PM

The Shreveport Mudbugs have secured victory in the series against the Lone Star Brahmas in 3-2 games. The series was decided with a 1-0 win.

Shreveport's Logan Gotinsky scored the game-winning goal.

The Mudbugs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Logan Gotinsky scoring within the first minute, assisted by Hayden Nichol and Garrett Steele .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.