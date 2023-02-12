Shreveport Mudbugs win on the road against New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Shreveport Mudbugs won the road game against the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-2 on Saturday.

The visiting Mudbugs took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Drake Morse . Eric Vitale assisted.

The Ice Wolves tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Alfred Lindberg beat the goalie, assisted by Tyler Samodral .

The Mudbugs took the lead early when Eric Vitale netted one, assisted by Jaden Goldie .

Jake Mack then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Logan Heroux assisted.

Yusaku Ando narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Nikolai Dulak and William Howard .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 4-2 with 24 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Logan Heroux, assisted by Eric Vitale.

The Ice Wolves were called for six penalties, while the Mudbugs received five penalties.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Ice Wolves hosting the Wranglers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen and the Mudbugs visiting the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.