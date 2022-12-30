Shreveport Mudbugs win on the road against Corpus Christi IceRays

The Shreveport Mudbugs won when they visited the Corpus Christi IceRays on Thursday. The final score was 7-3.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jake Mack early into the first period, assisted by Ryan Burke and Matthew Danziger .

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Wolfgang Govedaris scored, assisted by Dylan Contreras and Stepan Kuznetsov .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Mudbugs.

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 4-2 within the first minute when Jack Wandmacher netted one, assisted by Ryan Hintz and Connor Brust .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Matthew Danziger beat the goalie, assisted by Logan Gotinsky and Brent Litchard .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third when Kason Muscutt scored, assisted by Ryan Burke.

Blake Lewis narrowed the gap to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Wandmacher and Eli Reimer.

Logan Heroux increased the lead to 7-3 three minutes later, assisted by Liam Fleet and Drake Morse .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.