Shreveport Mudbugs win against New Mexico Ice Wolves in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Shreveport Mudbugs' home game against the New Mexico Ice Wolves ran into overtime on Saturday. Shreveport snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Shreveport's Hayden Nichol scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Mudbugs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Steele . Logan Gotinsky assisted.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Alex Park scored, assisted by Matthew Danziger .

Jeff Hutchinson scored early into the second period, assisted by AJ Carls .

Halfway through, the Ice Wolves made it 2-2 with a goal from Yusaku Ando .

William Howard took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Hunter Hastings .

Brent Litchard tied the game 3-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Garrett Steele. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:02 before Hayden Nichol scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Eric Vitale and Maksim Sushchynski.

The Mudbugs were whistled for six penalties, while the Ice Wolves received four penalties.

The Mudbugs have now won four games in a row.

Next games:

The Mudbugs travel to Amarillo on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen. The Ice Wolves visit Oklahoma to play the Warriors on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.