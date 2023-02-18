Sponsored By
Shreveport Mudbugs win against Lone Star Brahmas in shootout on the road

The Shreveport Mudbugs were the victors in a close encounter with the Lone Star Brahmas. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see Shreveport win by 2-1.

February 17, 2023 10:31 PM

With this win the Mudbugs have four straight victories.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST, this time in Lone Star at NYTEX Sports Centre.

