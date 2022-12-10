Shreveport Mudbugs win against Amarillo Wranglers in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Amarillo Wranglers' home game against the Shreveport Mudbugs ran into overtime on Friday. Shreveport snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Shreveport's Logan Gotinsky scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Mudbugs took the lead when Liam Fleet scored assisted by Sutton Murray and Jake Mack .
Wranglers' Tommy Chunchukov tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1.
Preston Brighton took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jack Ivey .
Garrett Steele tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Tristan Zarsky and Eric Vitale . With this tie the game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:22 before Logan Gotinsky scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Logan Heroux .
This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Mudbugs.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.