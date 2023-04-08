Shreveport Mudbugs win 6-1 at home against Corpus Christi IceRays
The Shreveport Mudbugs won at home on Friday, handing the Corpus Christi IceRays a defeat 6-1.
The IceRays took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Blake Lewis . Derek Pietrzyk assisted.
The Mudbugs' Logan Gotinsky tied the game 1-1 with a minute left in the first.
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Mudbugs.
The Mudbugs increased the lead to 5-1, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Liam Fleet beat the goalie, assisted by Tristan Zarsky .
Eric Vitale increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Austin .
The Mudbugs have now racked up five straight home wins.
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.