Shreveport Mudbugs win 6-1 at home against Corpus Christi IceRays

The Shreveport Mudbugs won at home on Friday, handing the Corpus Christi IceRays a defeat 6-1.

The IceRays took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Blake Lewis . Derek Pietrzyk assisted.

The Mudbugs' Logan Gotinsky tied the game 1-1 with a minute left in the first.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Mudbugs.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 5-1, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Liam Fleet beat the goalie, assisted by Tristan Zarsky .

Eric Vitale increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Austin .

The Mudbugs have now racked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.