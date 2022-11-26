SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Shreveport Mudbugs victorious against El Paso Rhinos

The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the El Paso Rhinos 4-1 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 25, 2022 11:36 PM
The Mudbugs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick LeVasseur. Sutton Murray and Jake Mack assisted.

Alan Evtimov scored late in the second period, assisted by Emerson Molas.

Late, the Mudbugs made it 2-1 with a goal from Jake Mack.

Logan Gotinsky increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Garrett Steele.

Brent Litchard increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Logan Gotinsky.

The Rhinos were called for eight penalties, while the Mudbugs received six penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.