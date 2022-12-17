Shreveport Mudbugs victorious against Corpus Christi IceRays

The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the Corpus Christi IceRays 3-1 on Friday.

The hosting Mudbugs opened strong, early in the game with Garrett Steele scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brent Litchard and Logan Heroux .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Ryan Burke scored, assisted by Kason Muscutt and Hayden Nichol .

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Cameron Crolley halfway through the first, assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne and Frank Jenkins .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 3-1 early into the second period when Jaden Goldie scored, assisted by Eric Vitale and Aiden Dixon .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.