Shreveport Mudbugs pull ahead in the third to defeat New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Shreveport Mudbugs were victorious on the road against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Shreveport pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-4.

Shreveport's Garrett Steele scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Jack Dalton took the lead halfway through the third period.

Ryan Austin tied the game 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Eric Vitale and Alex Park .

Garrett Steele took the lead one minute later, assisted by Kason Muscutt and Logan Heroux .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.