Shreveport Mudbugs keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Shreveport Mudbugs as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Corpus Christi IceRays, making it four in a row. They won 5-1 over Corpus Christi.

The IceRays took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Contreras . Logan Neilson assisted.

The Mudbugs tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Maksim Sushchynski in the first period, assisted by Matthew Danziger and Drake Morse .

The Mudbugs took the lead late into the first when Logan Gotinsky scored, assisted by Brent Litchard and Garrett Steele .

Ryan Burke scored late into the second period, assisted by Jake Mack and Ryan Austin .

Drake Morse increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Eric Vitale .

Ryan Burke increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Hayden Nichol and Garrett Steele.

Coming up:

The IceRays host the Odessa Jackalopes on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The Mudbugs will face El Paso at home on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.