Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Shreveport Mudbugs grab extra point vs. Oklahoma Warriors in overtime

The Oklahoma Warriors and the visiting Shreveport Mudbugs tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Shreveport beat Oklahoma in overtime 4-3.

img_500270778_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:13 PM

The Oklahoma Warriors and the visiting Shreveport Mudbugs tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Shreveport beat Oklahoma in overtime 4-3.

Shreveport's Logan Heroux scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from William Ahlrik . Owen Baumgartner assisted.

The Mudbugs scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Garrett Horsager tied it up 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by William Ahlrik and Joey Delgreco .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mudbugs took the lead with 25 remaining of the third after a goal from Logan Heroux.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
DAMON.FURUSETH.BRUINS.jpg
NAHL
Standout forward has taken a winding path to finding a home with Austin Bruins
March 31, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A goaltender stands and looks off into the distance during a practice for Team USA.
NAHL
Goaltender Annelies Bergmann to become first female player to compete in the NAHL
March 28, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 25, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf