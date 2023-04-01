Shreveport Mudbugs grab extra point vs. Oklahoma Warriors in overtime

The Oklahoma Warriors and the visiting Shreveport Mudbugs tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Shreveport beat Oklahoma in overtime 4-3.

Shreveport's Logan Heroux scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from William Ahlrik . Owen Baumgartner assisted.

The Mudbugs scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Garrett Horsager tied it up 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by William Ahlrik and Joey Delgreco .

The Mudbugs took the lead with 25 remaining of the third after a goal from Logan Heroux.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.