Shreveport Mudbugs end four-loss run

The game between the Shreveport Mudbugs and the Lone Star Brahmas finished 2-0 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Shreveport after four straight defeats.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Mudbugs took the lead when Drake Morse scored assisted by Eric Vitale and Logan Heroux .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.13 remaining of the third period after a goal from Logan Heroux, assisted by Hayden Nichol .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.