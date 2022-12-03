Shreveport Mudbugs dig deep in the third to win against New Mexico Ice Wolves
The Shreveport Mudbugs and the visiting New Mexico Ice Wolves were tied going into the third, but Shreveport pulled away for a 3-0 victory in game action.
The Mudbugs first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Hayden Nichol , assisted by Eric Vitale and Logan Heroux .
Drake Morse increased the lead to 2-0 just one minute later, assisted by Eric Vitale.
The Mudbugs made it 3-0 when Brent Litchard scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Eric Vitale and Alex Park with a minute left into the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Both teams were called for six penalties.
Next up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.