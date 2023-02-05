Shreveport Mudbugs beat Odessa Jackalopes in overtime

The Odessa Jackalopes hosted the Shreveport Mudbugs in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Shreveport prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Shreveport's Nick Marino scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tanyon Bajzer . Ryan Mansfield and Ryan Kelly assisted.

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Tanyon Bajzer scored again, assisted by Trevor Mitchell and Ryan Mansfield.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Ryan Kelly took the lead in the third period, assisted by Ryan Mansfield and Tanyon Bajzer.

Ryan Burke tied the game 4-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Logan Heroux . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:58 before Nick Marino scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hayden Nichol and Alex Park .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Jackalopes will host the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre, and the Mudbugs will visit the Ice Wolves at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.