Shreveport Mudbugs beat Lone Star Brahmas in overtime

The Shreveport Mudbugs hosted the Lone Star Brahmas in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Shreveport prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Shreveport's Ryan Burke scored the game-winning goal.

The Mudbugs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Eric Vitale .

The Brahmas tied the score 1-1 with 01.09 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ray Murakami , assisted by Johan Rosenquist and Mason Mara .

Just over one minutes in, Ryan Burke scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Logan Gotinsky and Alex Park .

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.