Junior and Prospects NAHL

Shreveport Mudbugs beat Lone Star Brahmas in overtime

The Shreveport Mudbugs hosted the Lone Star Brahmas in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Shreveport prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:03 PM

Shreveport's Ryan Burke scored the game-winning goal.

The Mudbugs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Eric Vitale .

The Brahmas tied the score 1-1 with 01.09 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ray Murakami , assisted by Johan Rosenquist and Mason Mara .

Just over one minutes in, Ryan Burke scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Logan Gotinsky and Alex Park .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

