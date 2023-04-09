Shreveport Mudbugs beat Corpus Christi IceRays and continue winning run

The game between the Shreveport Mudbugs and the Corpus Christi IceRays on Saturday finished 5-1. The result means Shreveport has four straight wins.

The hosting Mudbugs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Eric Vitale . Drake Morse assisted.

The Mudbugs' Logan Heroux increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ryan Austin late into the first, assisted by Alex Park .

The Mudbugs scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Jaden Goldie beat the goalie, assisted by Drake Morse. The 5-1 goal held up as the game winner.

The Mudbugs were whistled for 15 penalties, while the IceRays received 13 penalties.

Coming up:

The Mudbugs host the El Paso Rhinos in the next game on the road on Friday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center. The same day, the IceRays will host the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.