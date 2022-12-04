Sharp shooting from Scott in North Iowa Bulls' win over Springfield Jr. Blues
The host North Iowa Bulls claimed three points against the hosting Springfield Jr. Blues on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.
The visiting Bulls took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Scott . Nolan Abraham and Logan Dombrowsky assisted.
The Bulls increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Max Scott scored again, assisted by Justin Mexico and Logan Dombrowsky.
Landon Peterson scored in the second period, assisted by Nolan Abraham and Blake Ulve .
Midway through the second period, the Jr. Bues' Tyler Borgula scored a goal, assisted by Nikita Nikora and James Callahan , making the score 3-1.
Justin Mexico increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Eli Miller and Jack Mesic .
Next games:
The Jr. Bues travel to the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena. The Bulls will face St. Cloud at home on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.