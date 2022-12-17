Sharp shooting from Renfrew in Fairbanks Ice Dogs' win over Janesville Jets
The host Fairbanks Ice Dogs claimed three points against the hosting Janesville Jets on Friday. The final score was 5-2.
The host Fairbanks Ice Dogs claimed three points against the hosting Janesville Jets on Friday. The final score was 5-2.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Ice Dogs took the lead when Billy Renfrew scored assisted by Jack Thomas .
Halfway through, Ethan Begg scored a goal, assisted by Connor Deturris and Mack Keryluk , making the score 1-1.
Ice Dogs' Justin Biraben tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Domenick Evtimov assisted.
The Ice Dogs made it 3-1 with a goal from Domenick Evtimov.
Billy Renfrew increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Justin Biraben and Joey Potter .
Joseph Kramer narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Tyler Pfister and Kyle Kudrna .
The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.59 remaining of the third after a goal from Jake Cameron , assisted by Noah Wood and Sam Berry .
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Janesville at Janesville Ice Arena.