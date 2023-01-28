Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Sharp shooting from Renfrew in Fairbanks Ice Dogs' win over Anchorage Wolverines

The host Fairbanks Ice Dogs claimed five goals the hosting Anchorage Wolverines on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 12:39 AM
The visiting Ice Dogs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Domenick Evtimov . Billy Renfrew and Julian Recine assisted.

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Julian Recine netted one, assisted by Sam Berry and Joey Potter .

In the second period, Billy Renfrew scored a goal, assisted by Justin Biraben and Joey Potter, making the score 3-0.

The Wolverines made it 3-1 with a goal from Tomek Haula.

Cole Burke increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tyler Herzberg and Jacob Conrad .

Jackson Reineke narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third, assisted by Hayden Hennen and Trent Powell .

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 5-2 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Billy Renfrew, assisted by Tyler Herzberg and Justin Biraben.

The Ice Dogs chalked up six straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

