Sharp shooting from Renfrew in Fairbanks Ice Dogs' win over Anchorage Wolverines

The host Fairbanks Ice Dogs claimed five goals the hosting Anchorage Wolverines on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The visiting Ice Dogs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Domenick Evtimov . Billy Renfrew and Julian Recine assisted.

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Julian Recine netted one, assisted by Sam Berry and Joey Potter .

In the second period, Billy Renfrew scored a goal, assisted by Justin Biraben and Joey Potter, making the score 3-0.

The Wolverines made it 3-1 with a goal from Tomek Haula.

Cole Burke increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tyler Herzberg and Jacob Conrad .

Jackson Reineke narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third, assisted by Hayden Hennen and Trent Powell .

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 5-2 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Billy Renfrew, assisted by Tyler Herzberg and Justin Biraben.

The Ice Dogs chalked up six straight road wins.

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.