Junior and Prospects NAHL

Sharp shooting from O'Connell in Aberdeen Wings' win over St. Cloud Norsemen

The host Aberdeen Wings claimed seven goals the visiting St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:46 PM

The Wings took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jordan Ronn . Devon Carlstrom and Patrick O'Connell assisted.

The Norsemen's Andrew Cumming tied the game in the first period, assisted by Hunter Hanson and Jack Wandmacher .

The Wings took the lead in the middle of the first when Luke Lindsay scored, assisted by Zachary Reim and Jordan Ronn.

The Wings scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Norsemen tied the score 3-3, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Blake Perbix netted one, assisted by Daniels Murnieks and Hogan Sinjem .

Patrick O'Connell took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich and Jordan Ronn.

Patrick O'Connell increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Zachary Reim and Nick Justice .

Dylan Wegner increased the lead to 6-3 only seconds later, assisted by Roope Tuomioksa and Michael Casey .

The Wings increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.32 remaining of the third period after a goal from Nikolai Tishkevich, assisted by Patrick O'Connell and Jordan Ronn.

