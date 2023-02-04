Sharp shooting from Metz in New Mexico Ice Wolves' win over El Paso Rhinos
The host New Mexico Ice Wolves claimed six goals the visiting El Paso Rhinos on Friday. The final score was 6-1.
The hosting Ice Wolves took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tony Leahy . William Ericsson assisted.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Ice Wolves led 4-1 going in to the third period.
William Howard increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tyler Samodral and Alfred Lindberg .
Hunter Hastings increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sully Scholle and Jeff Hutchinson .
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.