Sharp shooting from Jerman in El Paso Rhinos' win over New Mexico Ice Wolves
The host El Paso Rhinos claimed six goals the visiting New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday. The final score was 6-1.
The hosting Rhinos opened strong, early in the game with Reid Lune scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tory Lund and Camden Bajzer .
AJ Reed scored early into the second period, assisted by Tyler Green and Camden Bajzer.
Mark LaFrance then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Gavin Duckworth and Jussi Malmi assisted.
Jakub Jerman increased the lead to 4-0 in the third period.
Alfred Lindberg narrowed the gap to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sully Scholle .
Jakub Jerman increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by AJ Reed and Camden Bajzer.
Tyler Green increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by AJ Reed and Camden Bajzer.
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.