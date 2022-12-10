Sharp shooting from Hallfors in St. Cloud Norsemen's win over Minot Minotauros

The host St. Cloud Norsemen claimed three points against the visiting Minot Minotauros on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

The Minotauros took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Chase LaPinta . Hunter Longhi and Ben Johnson assisted.

The Norsemen tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Blake Perbix in the middle of the first period, assisted by Broten Sabo and Jake Hosszu .

The Norsemen scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Minotauros narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jack O'hanisain , assisted by John Emmons at 18:57 into the third period.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.