Sharp shooting from Gullichsen in Aberdeen Wings' win over Austin Bruins

The host Aberdeen Wings claimed three points against the hosting Austin Bruins on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from James Goffredo . Gavin Morrissey and Ocean Wallace assisted.

The Wings' Landon Parker tied it up late in the first, assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich .

The Wings made it 2-1 late into the second period when Owen DuBois scored, assisted by Kyle Contessa .

Alexander Gullichsen increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Nils Forselius .

Austin Salani narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Matys Brassard .

The Wings increased the lead to 4-2 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Alexander Gullichsen, assisted by Owen DuBois.

Coming up:

The Bruins host the North Iowa Bulls in the next game at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The same day, the Wings will host the Norsemen at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.