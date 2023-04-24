Seven teams hold a 2-0 lead after first weekend of NAHL Playoffs

Seven of the eight NAHL playoff series are off to a 2-0 start and the higher seed has the upper hand in five of those series.

Lone Star and Shreveport are the lone outlier as the series heads to Shreveport tied 1-1.

Here's a look at the opening weekend of the NAHL's Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Central Division

No. 1 Austin vs. No. 4 Minot – Austin leads series 2-0

It took overtime Friday but the Bruins netted four goals each night in a 4-3 and 4-2 win over Minot. Robert Morris commit Walter Zacher scored a pair of power-play goals Friday and Jackson Luther delivered the OT winner in front of 1,103 fans at Riverside Arena.

Jackson Luther!! He wins it for the Bruins in overtime #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/f45VNDgZ6t — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 22, 2023

Austin scored another three power-play goals in Saturday’s win and the Bruins hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Four different Bruins found the back of the net Saturday and Trent Wiemken made 27 saves in his second win of the series.

No. 2 Aberdeen vs. No. 3 St. Cloud – St. Cloud leads series 2-0

The Norsemen dropped four straight games to Aberdeen heading into the postseason but St. Cloud couldn’t have asked for a better response with a 2-1 win on Friday and a 2-0 win on Saturday. Tyler Dysart and Kade Peterson scored on Friday while Daniels Murnieks did the damage on Saturday with a pair of goals 29 seconds apart.

A massive period from Murnieks with 2 goals gives the Norsemen a 2-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes!



Score: 2-0 good guys!

Goals: Murnieks x2

Assist: Duke Kiffin, Wyatt Wurst, Jack Wandmacher pic.twitter.com/V5Yh5dE2gC — St. Cloud Norsemen (@StCloudNorsemen) April 23, 2023

St. Cloud goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir was fantastic as he made 23 saves on Friday and stopped all 27 shots he saw on Saturday. Dahlmeir had three shutouts during the regular season.

St. Cloud goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir stopped 50 of the 51 shots fired his way in a pair of wins at Aberdeen this weekend. Contributed / St. Cloud Norsemen

The Norsemen will now have a chance to end the series at home next weekend as the series shifts to St. Cloud.

East Division

No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 4 Northeast – Maryland leads series 2-0

The Black Bears flexed their muscles in a dominant 8-2 home win on Friday. Brad McNeil had two goals and two assists while Samuel Stitz also scored twice. Maryland led just 2-1 after 20 minutes but the game broke open over its final two periods.

Eight different Black Bears recorded a multi-point night while William Hakansson made 19 saves.

Your Perfect Performance Stars of the Game, presented by Perfect Plumbing! 🤩



⭐️ McNeil : 2 Goals, 2 Assists

⭐️⭐️ Stitz : 2 Goals, 1 Assist

⭐️⭐️⭐️ VanDamme : 1 Goal, 2 Assists#MarylandBlackBears | #NAHL pic.twitter.com/bnI2cV3AFO — Maryland Black Bears (@BlackBearsNAHL) April 22, 2023

Saturday’s game was once again dominant on the shot count – 62-22 – but the same couldn’t be said on the scoreboard. However, the Black Bears came out on top, 3-2 in overtime. McNeil netted his third goal of the series with a power-play marker 15:48 into overtime.

CAPTAIN CLUTCH!



Brad McNeil wins Game 2 for the Black Bears! pic.twitter.com/opGHPpQmED — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 23, 2023

Northeast goaltender Cullen DeYoung made 59 saves in Saturday’s loss.

No. 2 New Jersey vs. No. 3 Maine – Maine leads series 2-0

In arguably the biggest surprise of the weekend, the Nordiques lead the series 2-0 and the defending champs will now have to win three straight to keep their season alive. Maine took Friday’s game 3-0 and responded with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win on Saturday.

Maine goaltender Thomas Heaney stopped all 33 shots he saw Friday and Henrik Hallberg’s second-period goal stood as the winner. Hallberg scored twice on Saturday while Aidan Coupe and Brendan Gibbons also each had two goals and an assist. Gibbons' second goal came 7:29 into overtime, sending the Nordiques home with a 2-0 series lead.

CAPTAIN CLUTCH X2!



Brendan Gibbons delivers the dagger for the Nordiques #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/NvGk6vY9uX — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 23, 2023

Midwest Division

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Chippewa – Wisconsin leads series 2-0

The Windigo also hold a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 4-1 win on Friday and a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday.

Wisconsin jumped out to a quick 2-0 Friday lead thanks to first-period goals from Benjamin Anderson and Chris Kernan. Zachary Cline and Victor Widlund also tacked on a pair of third-period goals while Maxwell Beckford made 26 saves in the win.

Beckford was huge again on Saturday as he made 34 saves in the overtime win. Patrick Isiguzo gave Wisconsin an early 1-0 lead and Samuel Jacobs was the hero in overtime, tapping home a beautiful feed from Cole Mickel.

The Windigo win in OT. Jacobs with the game winner. Beckford with 33 saves for the win in net. pic.twitter.com/io9Kkcmn0W — Wisconsin Windigo (@WiscWindigo) April 23, 2023

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Kenai River – Minnesota leads series 2-0

Kenai River got on the board first Friday night but five of the next six goals on the weekend came from the Wilderness as Minnesota skated to a 3-1 win on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday.

Gunnar Thoreson scored Minnesota’s first goal of the series while Kevin Marx Noren and Reid Daavettila both scored a goal each night. Both of Daavettila’s goals stood as the game-winners.

Defend home ice ✅ pic.twitter.com/ROHsCvGjQI — Minnesota Wilderness (@mnwilderness) April 23, 2023

Minnesota goaltender Isak Posch was especially sharp on Saturday and the SCSU commit stopped 46 of the 48 shots he faced over the weekend.

South Division

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Amarillo – Oklahoma leads series 2-0

The Warriors scored 11 goals on the weekend as Oklahoma skated to a 5-2 win on Friday and a 6-2 victory on Saturday. Oklahoma exploded for a four-goal first period Friday right and hasn’t trailed in the series.

Drew Sutton celebrates one of his three goals on the weekend. The Warriors scored 11 goals over the weekend in a pair of wins over Amarillo. Contributed / NAHL, Les Stockton

Four different Warriors scored those goals while Drew Sutton added his second of the night midway through the third period. Six different Warriors scored again on Saturday, including Sutton, and the Warriors are one win away from moving on.

Warriors 6 - Wranglers FINAL

Watch the Game 2 win and read up on the stats!



RECAP: https://t.co/dlx54HdWd5#FightLikeWarriors⚔️ #OklahomaHockey #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/bXF9lzkee2 — Oklahoma Warriors NAHL (@OkWarriors_NAHL) April 23, 2023

Oklahoma held Amarillo – who scored 47 goals over its last 10 games – to four goals and just 16 shots on Friday and 19 on Saturday.

No. 2 Lone Star vs. No. 3 Shreveport – series tied 1-1

It looked as if this would be the tightest series coming into the playoffs and so far it’s been exactly that. In a pair of thrilling one-goal contests, Lone Star took game one in four overtimes Friday, 2-1, while Shreveport responded with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.

Friday’s game lasted 126 minutes and 42 seconds before Lone Star defenseman Antti Autere beat Shreveport goaltender Simon Bucheler for the 2-1 win. Lone Star’s William Gramme finished the contest with 44 saves while Bucheler made 41 in the loss. Friday’s game was almost the longest in league history.

We have a winner! Lone Star ends the game one battle off the stick of Antti Autere 126 minutes in! #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/VSbMjTbpoo — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 22, 2023

As if the teams didn’t get their fill of hockey on Friday, Saturday’s game also required overtime. However, Jaden Goldie ended this one 18:24 into the first extra session, giving the Mudbugs the 3-2 win.

The Mudbugs claw back to tie the series in extra time! #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/coXxFAVGds — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 23, 2023

The series is tied 1-1 as it now shifts to Shreveport.